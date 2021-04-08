Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,836 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

PXD opened at $153.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

