Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Teledyne Technologies worth $28,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $415.06 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $424.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.