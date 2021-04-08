Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,805,935 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Ventas worth $30,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

