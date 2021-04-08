Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.61 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of LivePerson worth $27,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,379.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 151,529 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $154,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,819 shares of company stock worth $4,520,336 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

