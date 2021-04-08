Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.96 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,229 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Performance Food Group worth $27,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,781 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

