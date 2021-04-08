Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.34 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PPL worth $28,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 231,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

