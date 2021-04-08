Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.69 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 396.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.95% of Sally Beauty worth $28,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 567,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 196,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBH opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

