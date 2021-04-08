Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.96 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,299 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of National Health Investors worth $28,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $74.17 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.