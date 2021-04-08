Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.61 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $29,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

