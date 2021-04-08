Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.94 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $29,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.87.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH stock opened at $252.30 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.70 and a 200-day moving average of $216.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.