Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Proto Labs worth $29,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Proto Labs by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.65. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.