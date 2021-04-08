Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 24,216 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.11% of Extended Stay America worth $30,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

STAY opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

