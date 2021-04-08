Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $28,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR opened at $189.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.