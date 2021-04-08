Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,215,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 316,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $289.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.40 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.75 and a 200 day moving average of $283.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

