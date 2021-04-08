Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of The Toro worth $30,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTC opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.86. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

