Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,433 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Central Garden & Pet worth $30,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

