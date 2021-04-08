Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,969 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Crocs worth $30,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,119,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Crocs by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,112,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,459,015. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

