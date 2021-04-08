Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,738 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Aspen Technology worth $31,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

AZPN stock opened at $152.04 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.