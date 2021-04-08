Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,828 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Chart Industries worth $29,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,942,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,841,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,936,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,922,000.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $166.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.13.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

