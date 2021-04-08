Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,588 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,588 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.62% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $28,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,408.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20,569.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGM opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $801,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $12,600,750 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

