Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,667 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of SPS Commerce worth $30,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 45.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $818,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

