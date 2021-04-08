Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,271 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fortinet worth $29,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

FTNT opened at $192.83 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $195.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.36. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.