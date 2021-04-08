Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,264 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,264 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.38% of Purple Innovation worth $27,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.