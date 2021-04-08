Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 65,642 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,642 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Helmerich & Payne worth $30,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

