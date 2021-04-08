Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $30,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $136.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

