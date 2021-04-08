Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Healthpeak Properties worth $28,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

