Principal Millennials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Shares Down 0.6%

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.84 and last traded at $63.10. 5,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.45.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.