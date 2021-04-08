Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Private Bancorp of America stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. Private Bancorp of America has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

