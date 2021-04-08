PRIZM Price Up 34.4% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $20.99 million and approximately $53,943.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001839 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,680,244,846 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

