Project Pai Reaches One Day Volume of $3.73 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $71.91 million and $3.73 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00055412 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,740,663,409 coins and its circulating supply is 1,537,572,608 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

