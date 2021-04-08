Prometeus Market Capitalization Reaches $72.42 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $11.83 or 0.00020386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $72.42 million and $6.53 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00055681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00083767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.42 or 0.00633004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030347 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

