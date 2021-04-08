ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $354,180.25 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 568,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,023. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

