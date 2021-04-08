ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,281 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ProPetro worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ProPetro by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,261,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 109,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in ProPetro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 40,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

