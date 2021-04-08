ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 makes up about 1.4% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.48% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.03. 15,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.46. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $126.33.

