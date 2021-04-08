Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PROSY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Prosus has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.