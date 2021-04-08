Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $907,769.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $90.10 million and approximately $907,769.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00084395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00631140 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030304 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.