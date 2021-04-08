Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.40

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 46290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
PRVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $616.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Provention Bio by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Provention Bio by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
