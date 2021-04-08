Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) & Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Financial Comparison

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Provention Bio and Vascular Biogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio N/A -67.66% -62.27% Vascular Biogenics -2,692.41% -61.77% -47.23%

39.4% of Provention Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Provention Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Provention Bio and Vascular Biogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vascular Biogenics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Provention Bio presently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 214.10%. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 107.29%. Given Provention Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Provention Bio is more favorable than Vascular Biogenics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provention Bio and Vascular Biogenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio N/A N/A -$43.28 million ($1.06) -9.24 Vascular Biogenics $560,000.00 171.24 -$19.46 million ($0.54) -3.69

Vascular Biogenics has higher revenue and earnings than Provention Bio. Provention Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vascular Biogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Provention Bio has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics beats Provention Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for PRV-015, a novel anti-IL-15 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responsive celiac disease; and a strategic collaboration with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize PRV-3279, a bispecific antibody-based molecule targeting the B cell surface proteins CD32B and CD79B in Greater China. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat GI tumors and has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid cancer. In addition, it is developing VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. Further, the company is developing VB-201, a Lecinoxoid-based compound used to treat atherosclerosis that has completed phase II clinical, as well as in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of NASH and renal fibrosis. It is also developing VB-601 and 611 for immuno-oncology and anti-inflammatory applications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Modi'in, Israel.

