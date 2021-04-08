PTON 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,839.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 108.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PTON has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $620,217.27 and approximately $4,839.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00084244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.24 or 0.00634147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00030303 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

