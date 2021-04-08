Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,153,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $125,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

NYSE PEG opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

