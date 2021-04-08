pulltherug.finance Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $177,628.92 and approximately $282.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $18.82 or 0.00032557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

