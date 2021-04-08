Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Major Shareholder Sells $28,340,000.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,881,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 33,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,766. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.12.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,708,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

