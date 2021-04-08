Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €104.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.17 ($104.91).

Shares of PUM traded down €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €86.46 ($101.72). The company had a trading volume of 141,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.75. Puma has a 1-year low of €47.69 ($56.11) and a 1-year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

