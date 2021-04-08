Pundi X NEM Market Capitalization Hits $36.47 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 78.2% higher against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $36.47 million and approximately $96,640.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00266737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.14 or 0.00790392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,365.63 or 1.00475042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.00703839 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

