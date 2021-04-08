Pundi X Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $858.99 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00056637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.21 or 0.00639124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00083958 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.