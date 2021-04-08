Pundi X[old] Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Pundi X[old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[old] has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $93.72 million worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[old] has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627987 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Pundi X[old] Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

