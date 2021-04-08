Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $32.80 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

