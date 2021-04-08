PWR Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $399,272.92 and $24.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 92.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,782.02 or 0.99967264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00034961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.23 or 0.00464056 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.00325673 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.13 or 0.00794333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00100725 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004457 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

