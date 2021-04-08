Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $2.00 on Major Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003454 BTC on exchanges. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $1,041.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.88 or 0.00634990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00083879 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

