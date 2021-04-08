Pyrk Price Up 55.8% Over Last Week (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Pyrk has a market cap of $346,260.13 and approximately $976.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pyrk has traded up 55.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

